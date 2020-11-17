Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after buying an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after buying an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 190.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.