Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,959 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,959 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,502.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

