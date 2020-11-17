Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,425 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,425 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Perrigo worth $35,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 214.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.