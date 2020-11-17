Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,240 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 106,240 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after buying an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

