Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,527 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.87.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.