Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

