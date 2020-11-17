Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 40,515 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Cimpress worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $144.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

