Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,630 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seaboard by 83.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seaboard by 75.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,191.66 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $4,387.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

