Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 172,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.