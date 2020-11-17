Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 87.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,118,372 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 2,812,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,738 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $41,585,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

