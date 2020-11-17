Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 114.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.