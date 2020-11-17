Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,983 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Green Brick Partners worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after acquiring an additional 980,048 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.