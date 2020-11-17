Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 263,604 shares of company stock worth $6,845,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

