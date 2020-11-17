Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.