Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $420.14 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Procter & Gamble worth $420,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 498,214 shares of company stock worth $70,239,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

