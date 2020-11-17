Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $38.53 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Douglas Emmett worth $38,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

