Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $38.53 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Douglas Emmett worth $38,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DEI stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
