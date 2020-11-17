Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $32.51 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12,334.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

