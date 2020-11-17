Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $26.03 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 910,407 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 750,165 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,112,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,053,000 after buying an additional 707,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 384,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

