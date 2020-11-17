Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 29.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.24. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

