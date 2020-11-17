Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 63.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

LYV stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

