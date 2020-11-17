Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Enstar Group worth $43,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 159.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enstar Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESGR. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

ESGR opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.19. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $94.58 and a 12-month high of $213.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

