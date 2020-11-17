Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

