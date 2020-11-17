Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 497,626 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of LivaNova worth $37,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

