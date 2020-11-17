Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140,316 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,316 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 8.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 136,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 95.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 302,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 147,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of PRA opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

