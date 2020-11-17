DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $148,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $340.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.26. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $3,969,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

