Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.38. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

