Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,371 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Copa by 264.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

