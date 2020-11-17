Comparing Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Elm Capital and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 2.54 -$7.55 million $1.07 2.92 AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.30 -$420,000.00 $0.54 45.98

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A AssetMark Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -163.68% 12.36% 3.11% AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.87% 2.05%

Risk and Volatility

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Great Elm Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

