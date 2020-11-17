Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 406,587 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 517,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after acquiring an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $915.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $862.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $771.50. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $859.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

