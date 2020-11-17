Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

REGN opened at $559.29 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.13 and its 200-day moving average is $592.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total transaction of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

