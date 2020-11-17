Commerce Bank Has $3.83 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

PGR stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

