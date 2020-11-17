Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.