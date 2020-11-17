Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,317 shares of company stock worth $11,839,135. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

