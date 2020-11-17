Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

