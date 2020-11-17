CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,913. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

