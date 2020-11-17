Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 81,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,063,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Citigroup by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 68,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.