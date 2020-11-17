Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Cigna worth $243,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

