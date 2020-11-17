Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

