Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $89,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.3% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $224,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

CVX opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

