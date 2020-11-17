Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

