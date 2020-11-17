Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,207,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $641.41 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $621.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

