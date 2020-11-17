CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.70.

Get CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The company has a market cap of $241.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.47.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 126,845 shares of company stock worth $97,182.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.