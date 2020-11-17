Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $26,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,191 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

