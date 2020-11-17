Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Boston Scientific worth $220,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

