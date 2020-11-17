Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 433.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.