Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 39.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,838.52.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,765.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,706.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

