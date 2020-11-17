BlackRock Inc. Sells 115,566 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,833,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.04% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $1,474,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 104,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 46.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $204.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

