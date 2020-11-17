BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,706,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,615,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

