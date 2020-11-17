BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $1,554,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 424.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 468.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after purchasing an additional 155,072 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 151.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 151,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3,143.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $379.33 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $419.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

