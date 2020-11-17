BlackRock Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.87% of STERIS worth $1,329,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $195.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $196.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

